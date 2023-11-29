‘Memphis is a dangerous place,’ man with rifle on street tells police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who went walking in his Midtown neighborhood holding an assault-style rifle told Memphis Police he was carrying the weapon because “Memphis is a dangerous place.”

That’s according to a police report of Monday’s incident on Peabody Avenue near Cooper Street, which left neighbors in a panic and led to a lockdown of a nearby preschool and elementary.

“I just keep picturing him sitting outside my daughters’ schools and shooting at them,” one person posted on Facebook above a photo of the man that circulated on social media.

Police say they received two calls less than an hour apart Monday. They responded but could not find the man. However, they received information that he lived in the neighborhood near where he was seen.

When officers arrived at his house, they said the man who lived there admitted he was carrying the rifle and said he had no intention of harming anyone. He told police he was just carrying the rifle for protection.

Police did a background check and said he had no criminal history, and officers did not notice signs of mental illness. Police returned the rifle to the man and no charges were filed.

In most cases, it is legal in Tennessee to openly carry a weapon.

