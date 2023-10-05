Memphis Election Day live updates: Polls open at 7 a.m. Follow along throughout the day

Good morning, Memphis! It's Election Day and the mayor's office and 11 Memphis City Council seats are up for grabs.

Early voting totals were strong: By the final day of early voting Saturday, 15.5% of Memphis’ 373,091 registered voters had cast a ballot. The 15.5%, which comes to 57,951 voters, is more than the number of early voters in either the 2019 (52,718 early voters) or 2015 (51,840) municipal elections. Officials hope turnout on Election Day itself will be high.

Preliminary results from early voting are expected to be posted by the Shelby County Election Commission around 7 p.m. ― after the polls close ― with Election Day vote totals to follow later in the evening.

Whether you're looking to vote today or cast your ballot during early voting, we will have everything you need to know here.

When do polls open in Memphis?

All polling places for the Memphis Municipal Election open at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Where can I find Memphis election results?

You can find live election results online at commercialappeal.com/elections/results/local.

Where is my precinct?

On Election Day, votes must be cast at your assigned precinct. You can look at a map and find your precinct or enter and locate your address.

One precinct will be located in another city council district after the council slightly modified the district map.

What should I bring to the poll?

Any of the following IDs may be used as a valid Tennessee ID, even if they are expired:

Tennessee driver's license with photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo.

What if I forget my ID?

If you forget your photo ID, then you will vote on a provisional ballot. After that, you will have two business days after Election Day to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. At that time, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter's ID will be sent for review by the counting board.

How do I report problems at the polls?

To report problems at polling places such as voter intimidation or voter fraud, the Shelby County Election Commission offices can be reached at 901-222-1212. Concerns can also be reported to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Division of Elections by calling 1-877-850-4959.

The United States Election Assistance Commission also has information for how to report misinformation or disinformation, voter intimidation, or voter fraud to the appropriate federal authorities on this website.

Can I buy alcohol on Election Day in Tennessee?

According to the Municipal Technical Advisory Service affiliated with the University of Tennessee, "Neither the General Assembly nor the ABC have restricted election-day alcoholic beverage sales. The only days that the state has prohibited alcohol and beer sales are for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter."

While Election Day liquor sales bans were once common across the country, only certain parts of Puerto Rico, Alaska and Massachusetts still had such bans as of January.

Jordan Green covers trending news for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter@_green_jordan

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis election live updates: Polls open at 7 a.m.