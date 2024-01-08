Memphis to face 'unsettled weather' including strong winds, thunderstorms

The weather has taken a turn a week into the new year with heavy winds and rain here for the next day or so.

Memphis is under a wind advisory until Wednesday morning. Wind gusts are expected to get as high as 50 mph. Also during this time, thunderstorms are expected to hit the area resulting in almost an inch of rain accumulation.

The National Weather Service said in its discussion that "unsettled weather, driven by a robust low-pressure system, is anticipated from this afternoon through Tuesday night, bringing windy and wet conditions.

Here come those strong winds we have been talking about! Here's a look at how they will play out over the next 36 hours. Make sure to secure any outdoor items this morning. Tonight and tomorrow will see significant wind gusts up to 50 mph! #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/KMj7PP2r2B — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 8, 2024

In addition to this early week weather upset, there is more bad weather expected to hit Memphis on Thursday and the chance for some light snow on Friday night.

"Following a brief 48-hour respite, another potent low-pressure system is forecasted for early Friday, with the primary impact being strong wind gusts. There's a secondary risk of severe weather in parts of southeast Arkansas and north Mississippi. A cold weekend is expected, with highs in the 20s and 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Next week brings another system, posing a threat of wintry weather across the Mid-South."

Memphis should expect a return to the usual cold and frosty weather in January on Saturday. There is a high of 36 degrees and a low of 22 degrees.

Memphis 5-day forecast

Monday brings Memphis a high of 50 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind gusts are going to get up to 45 mph at points in the day. Rain continues through the night and temperatures get down to 44 degrees. High winds continue overnight.

Tuesday sees its high temperature for the day at 47 degrees. The wind picks up again in the morning with gusts of 38 mph winds. There will be light rain during the day and wind gusts of 37 mph. Temperature overnight gets down to 28 degrees, and winds die down in the evening.

Wednesday is going to be sunny with a high of 46 degrees. Winds will be calm. Overnight there will be a low of 36 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday has a 20% chance of rain after midday. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 56 degrees. The evening brings a chance of showers and then thunderstorms after midnight.

Friday brings showers and potential thunderstorms early in the morning until noon. The high will be about 54 degrees. The chance of precipitation for the day is 80%. The forecast shows a chance of light snow during evening showers on Friday. Overnight it will be windy with a low of 23 degrees.

"On Friday, as a cold front moves through the region, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to form along it," the NWS discussion said. "With polar air following the front, there is a possibility of some light, wintry showers."

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis weather: Strong winds, thunderstorms expected