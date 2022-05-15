Memphis Fire Department investigating possible arson at local Baptist church

A surveilance photo shows the person of interest in the Memphis Fire Department's investigation into a possible arson at Elliston Baptist Church.

The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a possible arson at a local church.

The arson investigation bureau is seeking more information about an incident that took place May 13 at Elliston Baptist Church, 4179 Elliston Rd.

MFD said an individual who goes by "Johnny" has emerged as a person of interest in the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

The department is asking anyone with more information to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 901-528-2274 or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Fire Department investigating potential arson at church