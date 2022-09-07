Memphis is giving One Beale $10 million. How are taxpayers protected?

Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·3 min read

Memphis taxpayers will soon help finance the development of a 350-room Grand Hyatt Hotel in Downtown Memphis.

The Memphis City Council approved a $10 million loan for the development Wednesday during a special meeting. The loan replaces a previous plan that would've signed up taxpayers for backstopping tens of millions of the project's potential debt. The council approved that backstop in July.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland balked at signing off on the deal in July. That prompted months of negotiations between the developer, Chance Carlisle, and the city administration.

The stalemate broke last week when Strickland announced the parties had agreed on the $10 million loan. The funding will come from the city's fund balance — the cash the city keeps in reserve

How is the taxpayer protected?

Shirley Ford, the city's chief financial officer, said the city's grant to One Beale would be similar to a 10-year loan and would accrue 10% annual interest when the Grand Hyatt is expected to open in 2025.

She said the development would pay the $10 million back through the lease payments it makes on its Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes incentive (known as a PILOT). Those incentives are typically property tax breaks for up to 75% of the taxes.

Downtown developers who receive PILOTs pay fees to the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation, the same entity the city is using as a pass-through for the $10 million subsidy. The CCRFC is managed and operated by the Downtown Memphis Commission.

Ford said the loan would immediately have to be repaid if the Grand Hyatt had to refinance its construction loan or if the hotel were sold to another owner.

Further protections for the taxpayer could be spelled out in a development agreement between One Beale and the city. That development agreement has not yet been finalized, Ford said.

During the meeting, Wednesday, the city administration, Chance Carlisle, and the Downtown Memphis Commission faced questions about how taxpayers were protected.

Councilman Frank Colvett asked Ford and Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young what would happen if the developer never repaid the $10 million to the CCRFC.

Young said the CCRFC would terminate the PILOT — meaning the property would go from paying about 25% of its property taxes

"It's possible that we wouldn't get it," Young said. "We wouldn't have any other recourse beyond that PILOT."

"What is the plausible scenario for us to not recover this $10 million loan?" asked Councilman Worth Morgan

"There would have to be some very significant event...It's much more valuable for the developer to pay this than have the property taxes go up," Young said.

Carlisle said his incentive to repay the CCRFC was to keep the PILOT he has on his development.

"Having the PILOT default is the most key," Chance Carlisle said. He said his lenders — led by Fifth Third Bank — would be concerned most with the expenses on the property rising, which would happen if the PILOT expired.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: One Beale $10 million subsidy Memphis City Council

