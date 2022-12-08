Memphis heroin dealer sentenced to 15 years, DOJ says

A Memphis heroin dealer will spend 15 years behind bars, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said that 35-year-old Tony Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Jackson was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In May of 2017, the ATF began investigating Jackson and determined that he was a heroin dealer who used his illegally gotten profits to buy houses and cars in other people’s names to conceal the source of his income.

In April of 2018, Memphis Police investigated a shooting near the intersection of East Waldorf and South Third Street. During that investigation, investigators said that Jackson could be seen on surveillance video shooting several shots at the victim.

Investigators searched Jackson’s home in August of 2019 and found a Glock 26 9mm pistol, according to the DOJ.

Jackson pled guilty on April 19, 2022 and was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the DOJ said.

Jackson also agreed to pay back $56,000 which was said to represent the proceeds from his distribution of narcotics.

