Memphis journalist Amanda Hanson dies at 38. Coworkers and community mourn her

The journalism community is mourning the death of Memphis journalist Amanda Hanson. She was 38 years old.

Hanson, a journalist and the Leader of Digital Innovation with Action News 5, died on Wednesday due to complications from a medical issue that occurred earlier this week, according to reports. A native of Memphis, the longtime journalist returned to the area in 2021 to start work with Action News 5.

Since her death, her work and the community have grieved her loss.

Action News 5 released an article about the death of Hanson calling her the, "driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk."

We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson.



Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/KtilDKLeFK — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) January 25, 2024

News community mourns the loss of Amanda Hanson

People who knew Hanson posted tributes and memories of her on social media as the news of her death spread.

Some former colleagues shared fun videos of Hanson, that might not have been seen on the air but left lasting memories with those that knew her.

People Hanson met through reporting about events in the communities she covered, also mourned her death.

Who was Amanda Hanson?

Hanson was a native of Memphis, but her career in journalism took her to several different communities in the United States over the past 13 years.

According to her biography with Action News 5, Hanson's career in broadcast began not in front of the camera but at 20 as a weekend DJ and promotional team member at WHBQ-FM in Memphis. From there, she transitioned to television as a part-time video editor and sports multimedia journalist at WREG.

Hanson's career in journalism continued at the KAIT television station in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where she worked from 2010 to 2015 and again from 2018 to 2021. In 2015, she went to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, as an anchor.

She came home to Memphis in 2021.

"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person. Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen. Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest," read the tribute article to her on Action News 5's website.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Amanda Hanson, Memphis journalist's death prompts outpour of grief