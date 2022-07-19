Memphis lawmaker charged after incident with ex-boyfriend, records say

A Tennessee representative is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and stealing from his ex-boyfriend.

State Representative Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) is charged with theft of property and assault causing bodily harm after an incident with his ex-boyfriend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were dispatched to the 4500 block of Charlotte Avenue where a man stated that he was assaulted by his ex-boyfriend, Torrey Harris, on July 15.

According to documents obtained by FOX13, earlier in the evening, Harris came to the location to bring back a dog, which he had been watching over the last several days. The dog belongs to the victim, a release said.

Harris wanted to come into the apartment and speak about their relationship and at some point, the victim attempted to leave the apartment and headed towards the door.

When he did so, Harris stood in front of him and put his hands on the victim’s upper arms to prevent him from leaving, documents said.

According to an affidavit, Harris bear-hugged the victim and sustained a scratch on his arm. He also made it clear that he wanted to leave.

The victim was eventually able to exit the apartment and wound up in the hallway of the building, police said.

While both were outside of the apartment, Harris picked up the victim’s dog and walked away with it.

According to the affidavit, the victim left and then came back after officers are present.

While inside the apartment, the victim discovered that several items were missing from his apartment and that Harris had bought him as gifts. The items included a MacBook Air, PlayStation 5, a barstool, lamps, white airmax shoes, air pods, an Apple Watch and a TV mount.

Officers were able to contact Harris via telephone, he verified his address and was advised that his conversation was being recorded via body camera, the affidavit said.

Harris said that he did not have the dog and when officers asked about the PlayStation five and other products, Harris said that he had those items as well and had bought them for the victim as gifts.