Memphis man with active warrants wanted after running from Tunica traffic stop in handcuffs

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man with active warrants who ran away from a traffic stop in handcuffs.

The incident unfolded Nov. 19 at approximately 2:33 a.m., when deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima at Hwy. 61 near Harrah’s Pkwy. S. for traffic violations.

A man inside the car was identified as Devin Dean, of Memphis, according to TCSO.

While speaking with Dean, deputies noticed a burned marijuana odor coming from his vehicle.

Dean told deputies that he had smoked marijuana an hour earlier, officials said.

He was then placed in handcuffs for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Deputies allowed Dean to stand outside of the vehicle while an inventory/search of the vehicle was conducted before it was towed.

That’s when Dean, 21, ran away in handcuffs, TCSO said.

Deputies chased him and searched the area for hours to no avail.

Dean has outstanding warrants with TCSO for Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply.

He also has traffic violations which include, disregard for traffic device, no tag, and no insurance, officials said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400 or the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.

