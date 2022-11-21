Memphis Man Allegedly Carjacked Woman He Met On Tinder, Then Tried To Sell Vehicle Back To Her

Elijah Darius Scott, a 25-year-old man in Memphis, Tennessee, has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman he found on Tinder and trying to sell the car back to her for $500, WREG reports. The woman said she met Scott, who was arrested on Nov. 15, almost a year ago.

When the pair first met on Tinder, the woman said she only knew the man as Darius. After the two agreed to meet in person, Scott allegedly got into the passenger seat of her car, put a gun to the woman’s side, demanded her phone and money, and threatened to shoot her.

Speaking to police, the woman said she panicked and jumped out of the car when the man threatened her. That’s when Scott allegedly drove off in the 2007 Kia Rondo, also taking the Tinder user’s iPhone, purse and $50.

After the woman reported the crime, Scott sent her a text message offering to sell the car back to her.

Scott, who is being held on a $260,000 bond, now faces charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, as well as employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The alleged robber also faced charges of aggravated robbery and theft in 2021 when he was identified as one of four people who ransacked a woman’s condo in Southeast Memphis and stole $60,000 worth of items. The charges were later dropped.