Memphis man caught with large amount of drugs, arrested in Tipton County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody in Tipton County and is now facing multiple charges after he was caught with a large amount of various drugs.

Ravon S. Williams, 47, was arrested on Thursday and charged with Possesion of Schedule I Narcotic with Intent, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic with Intent, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Driving on Revoked/Suspended License.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Tipton County Jail.

According to reports, the Covington/Tipton County Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), along with the Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Narcotics Team, received information that Williams was traveling from Memphis to the Mason area while carrying various types of drugs.

SWAT members took Williams and the woman with him, Chandra L. Ayers, 42, into custody.

Ravon Williams (Photo courtesy of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office)

Chandra Ayers ((Photo courtesy of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office)

TCSO says 38 grams of methamphetamine, 100 ecstasy pills, possible fentanyl rolled up in a $50 bill, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm gun were recovered from the vehicle.

Ayers is charged with Possession of Schedule I Narcotic with Intent, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic with Intent and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

She is being held at the Tipton County jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to documents, Williams also has a violent history with charges including Solicitation of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

“This was great work by our Investigators and SWAT team. I am thankful that this was a safe and successful operation, especially after we found a violent felon with a firearm,” said Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “With his current $250,000 bond, Mr. Williams is probably wishing right now he had stayed in Memphis instead of coming to Tipton County to chase his dream of unlawful ‘entrepreneurship.'”

Williams and Ayers are set to appear in court on February 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.