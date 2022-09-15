Memphis man charged for beating wife to death on Fiji honeymoon denied bail

The Memphis man charged with murder for allegedly killing his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji was denied bail in court.

Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, was charged for allegedly murdering his newlywed wife Christe Chen, 36, at the Turtle Island Resort in the Yasawa Islands on July 9.

Chen, who worked as a pharmacist, was found dead inside the bathroom of their bungalow. Her remains had to be cremated in Fiji due to the severity of her injuries.

According to prosecutors, Dawson brutally beat his wife during a drunken argument. He then fled to Matacawalevu Island, where he was arrested two days later.

Last month, Dawson pleaded not guilty to the charge in the High Court of Lautoka. On Wednesday, High Court Judge Riyaz Hamza reportedly denied him bail during a hearing.

The judge also denied Dawson’s two Fijian sponsors because lawyers could not prove that the women had known him long enough. Dawson plans to appeal the bond denial at his court appearance on Sept. 26, according to his lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Khan previously told the court that Dawson is willing to surrender his passport and linger in Fiji while awaiting his trial, which could reportedly begin as early as 2023.

