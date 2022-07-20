Memphis man charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife on honeymoon in Fiji

A man from Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with murder after police accused him of killing his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji.

Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, allegedly murdered his wife Christe Chen, 36, at the Turtle Island Resort in the Yasawa Islands on July 9, according to the authorities.

“We can confirm that an incident took place between a couple at the Island on July 9th, which has resulted in a tragic outcome and charges being laid,” Turtle Island Resort told People in a statement. “We cooperated fully with the police who conducted a thorough investigation and have now left the Island.”

Dawson was previously charged with one count of murder at the Magistrates Court in Lautoka on July 13.

Police Inspector Arvind Kumar said Dawson refused to carry out forensic tests. When Kumar sought the court’s order for the suspect to provide his DNA sample, Magistrate Vodokisolomone noted that the application and case will be transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

While it is not clear how Chen died, Dawson’s attorney told FOX13 that Chen’s body was found inside a hotel room. He also said that Dawson continues to maintain his innocence.

Chen reportedly graduated from the University of Tennessee and worked as a pharmacist at Kroger. The couple lived in a home on Elzey Avenue in Memphis.

Dawson was suspended from his work at Youth Villages, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping troubled children. He is due in the High Court on July 27.

Featured Image via Christe Dawson (left), FOX13 Memphis (right)

