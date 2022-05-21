Memphis man charged with Oxford car burglary

May 20—OXFORD — A Tennessee man found himself in handcuffs just minutes after breaking into a car Wednesday in Oxford.

Oxford police responded to the 600 block of North 14th street May 18 to take a report of items being stolen from vehicles. James Klemis, 20, of Memphis, Tennessee, was located within minutes of the initial call being reported. He was arrested and charged with auto burglary. The stolen property was recovered and returned to its owners.

Klemis was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

