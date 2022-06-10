Memphis man charged with sex trafficking teen in New Orleans, officials say

A Memphis man is charged with trafficking a 17-year-old girl into the New Orleans area to perform commercial sex acts, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced Friday.

A federal grand jury charged Dominique Peeples with a one-count indictment for bringing a seventeen-year-old girl from Memphis to New Orleans, Louisiana, and elsewhere for the purpose of having her perform commercial sex acts.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, the teen was with Peeples from in or about August 2020 until in or about January 2021.

Peeples, 25, was charged with Sex Trafficking of a Minor.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison and up to life imprisonment.

He also faces supervised release for a minimum of five years up to life, a fine of up to $250,000, a requirement that the defendant register as a sex offender, and a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee, according to the U.S. Attorney.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the defendant’s guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

