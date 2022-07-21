Memphis man found guilty for involvement in riot at U.S. Capitol, DOJ says

A Memphis-area man was found guilty by a jury in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor offenses for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

After rejecting a plea deal from prosecutors back in January, Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty on five charges, according to court records.

Bledsoe was convicted of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, the DOJ said.

According to the government’s evidence, in the days immediately following the Nov. 3, 2020, election, Bledsoe began posting about the presidential election on social media.

The DOJ said Bledsoe attended a rally near the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, then headed to the Capitol and illegally entered the Capitol grounds. He then moved to the Capitol Building itself. According to the DOJ, he scaled a wall at the Upper Northwest Terrace and entered through a fire door at the Senate Wing.

According to the DOJ, he yelled things like, “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this s---. Where’s those pieces of s--- at?”

Investigators said he also climbed a statue and was outside the corridor to the House Chamber and hallways near the Speaker’s Lobby.

Investigators said Bledsoe spent about 22 minutes inside the Capital before exiting. However, they said he returned within two hours and lingered outside the East Rotunda Doors as law enforcement officers worked to secure the building and grounds.

In the days following the riot, the DOJ said Bledsoe continued to message friends and family and post on social media regarding what happened on Jan. 6.

Bledsoe, formerly of Cordova, Tennessee, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 21, 2022.

