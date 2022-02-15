Memphis man rejects plea deal, will head to trial over alleged role in Jan. 6 riots

A Memphis business owner is likely headed to trial for his involvement in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

According to court filings, Bledsoe rejected a plea deal from the U.S. government on Jan. 31. Court documents did not detail the conditions of the plea agreement.

His attorney has requested a trial date in August in order to give time for the filing of "several pre-trial motions," according to court documents.

Charges were filed after Bledsoe filmed himself entering the grounds of the Capitol the day of the riot. At least some of the evidence the U.S. Attorney's office has for their case against Bledsoe came directly from his since-deleted Instagram account.

In early status hearings after charges were filed against Bledsoe and four other codefendants, Bledsoe's lawyer told a judge that Bledsoe is a follower of the QAnon movement, a pro-Trump conspiracy theory which holds, among other things, that top Democrats and others are child-eating pedophiles and that Trump will overthrow them.

A text from Bledsoe to his wife read, "They're all going to be executed."

Bledsoe has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges he faces. He was released on his own recognizance with a court-ordered ankle monitor. U.S. Judge Beryl Howell denied a motion filed by Bledsoe's attorney that sought to have the ankle monitor dropped from his release conditions.

Since his arrest, Bledsoe has had the conditions of his release modified on several occasions to allow for work-related travel outside of the Western District of Tennessee.

Bledsoe's federal charges are preceded by several run-ins with law enforcement for driving under the influence and domestic violence.

An attorney for Bledsoe did not return a request for comment.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

