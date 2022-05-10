Memphis man reports stolen car; viral video could show brazen thieves responsible

A Memphis man said his car was stolen while he was dining at a local restaurant over the weekend.

Elijah Williams told FOX13 he has seen his stolen vehicle several times on social media since it disappeared.

Videos have gone viral showing thieves moving around the city, spotted in several locations in the car.

Williams’ vehicle is highly coveted by those on the illegal street racing scene. The culprits got away with his 2016 SRT Scatpack Challenger Saturday night while he watched the Grizzlies game at a popular pub. When he returned to the parking lot, his car was no longer there.

“My whole car was gone, so I didn’t know what to do; I was in shock,” said Williams.

Right after the men took off with the car, they allegedly headed over to a University of Memphis fraternity house, where they are accused of breaking into a truck seen in surveillance video. The owner of the truck told FOX13 anonymously that some of the men who showed up at that location were armed.

“With that type of car, those are the number one cars that’s being stolen around town,” Williams said. “I was mad that it happened to me at that time.”

In another recent video, the people Williams said police are on the lookout for are seen doing donuts in his SRT.

When you take a closer look at the video, the passenger is hanging out of the window holding a Draco-style gun.

“As long as they know it wasn’t me. I’m not living reckless. I just had to do my part; I’m going to let the police do their part,” said Williams.

