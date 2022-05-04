Memphis man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping women he met through social media, DA says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·2 min read

A Memphis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to raping two women and robbing a third in separate incidents, according to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The incidents took place over a two-week period in 2015.

Terry Lee Coley, 28, was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility for parole after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated robbery, the DA said.

In two instances, Coley made contact with his victims on social media and told them his cousin would pick them up and drive them to a restaurant.

On Oct. 14, 2015, Coley picked up an 18-year-old woman, but took her to a spot along Raleigh LaGrange Road and raped her in the car at gunpoint, the Da said.

On Oct. 25, 2015, he told a 19-year-old woman he met on Instagram that his cousin ‘Carlos’ would pick her up and take her to meet him at a restaurant in the Cordova area. Instead, Coley himself picked her up, drove to an intersection in Frayser and robbed her at gunpoint.

In the third incident, on Oct. 28, 2015, Coley abducted a woman and her 2-year-old daughter at gunpoint while she was waiting for her cousin in front of her home in Orange Mound.

He drove them to an apartment complex on Summer Avenue where he raped the 18-year-old woman at gunpoint, as her baby lay next to her in the back seat of the car, the DA said.

Coley was identified and arrested in November of that year.

The cases were handled this week by Asst. Dist. Attys. Lessie Rainey and Lauren Hutton.

ADA Rainey is with the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit which prosecutes cases of rape, severe physical abuse and sexual abuse of children, elder abuse and abuse of vulnerable adults.

ADA Hutton is with the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 2 which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 9 (Mental Health Court) and in Criminal Court Division 2.

