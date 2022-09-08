Memphis man on shooting spree through city, multiple people killed

A Memphis man has killed multiple people in an ongoing shooting spree across the city, police said.

Cops identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He remained on the loose Wednesday night.

Memphis police alerted residents, “If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved.”

Four separate shootings were reported at different locations in Memphis, local Fox affiliate WHBQ reported.

Local cops said one man was fatally shot around 1 p.m. on a residential street in east Memphis. Another man was shot and killed more than three hours later at a gas station in south Memphis, cops said.

Minutes after the second man was killed, a woman was shot and wounded around a nearby highway ramp, according to police.

Later in the afternoon, video began circulating of a young man, since identified as Kelly, walking into an AutoZone and shooting another man, WHBQ reported.

“We are getting reports that [the shooter] is recording his actions on Facebook,” police said.

The University of Memphis went into lockdown after shots were fired near the school’s campus.

Any motive for the shootings remains unclear.