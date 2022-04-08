Memphis man shoots ex-girlfriend on two seperate occasions, police say

A 20-year-old man shot his ex-girlfriend on two separate occasions, once in the chest, and another in the leg.

On Jan. 1, MPD responded to a shooting call at the Jackson Heights Hotel, in the 2800 block of Old Austin Peay.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, Rebecca Thompson, inside the hotel room shot in the leg.

Thompson told police that her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Kilpatrick, was inside the room and when she heard a gunshot, she realized she had been shot.

Thompson was sent to Regional One in critical condition.

A month later, MPD responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Ward Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Thompson on the front porch with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Kilpatrick went to the residence, and they got into a verbal argument, according to an affidavit.

Thompson told police when she went outside to walk away, Kilpatrick started firing shots at her and fled the scene.

Thompson later identified Kilpatrick in a six-person lineup.

Jacob Kilpatrick has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt 1st-degree murder, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

