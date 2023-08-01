Memphis man shot by police after firing gun outside Hebrew school

A man was shot and critically wounded by Memphis police officers after he attempted to enter a Hebrew school with a gun and then fired off several rounds when he failed to gain access to the building, according to authorities.

The suspect, who has not been identified, approached Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on Monday around 12:20 p.m., Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said. After firing off several shots, he fled the scene in a maroon truck, which authorities managed to track down a short time later.

As officers approached, the suspect exited his vehicle with a gun in hand, prompting them to shoot. He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

“Thankfully, that school had a great safety procedure and process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene,” Crowe said. “We cannot thank the people from Hebrew Academy enough for their vigilance and for their ability to get information to us.”

The school issued a statement Tuesday expressing gratitude for their community and its ongoing support.

“We are shocked and saddened at the events that took place at MHA-FYOS yesterday, and incredibly grateful to God that thanks to our school’s extensive security measures and the swift response by the Memphis Police Department that everyone is safe,” it said in a Facebook post.

“We stand united in our commitment to keeping all students and staff members safe.”

Crowe said a motive for the violence remained unclear, noting that it is “way too early in the investigation” to say if the man was trying to carry out a hate crime against the students.

“I personally, truly believe that we have avoided a tragedy,” he added. “I think the suspect was going to harm somebody before the day was over, and that our officers were able to intervene and protect the citizens.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is now handling the case. No charges have yet been filed.

The incident comes nearly four months after a shooter opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville. On March 24, former student Audrey Hale shot and killed six people — three nine‑year‑old children and three adults — before being fatally shot by two Metropolitan Nashville Police officers

