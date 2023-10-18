Memphis man wanted for aggravated rape, burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help searching for a man wanted for multiple charges, including aggravated rape and aggravated burglary.

According to police, on Oct. 3 around 2 a.m., a man entered the apartment of a female victim in the 6500 block of Eastbrook Lane and assaulted her at gunpoint.

During the investigation, Anthony Terrell Roberson, 34, was developed as the person responsible.

Roberson is wanted for aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The Memphis Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Roberson or know his whereabouts to call the MPD Sex Crimes Bureau at 901-636-3330 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528 CASH.

