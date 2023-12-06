After Memphis in May shakeups, Memphis City Council discusses upcoming festivals

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday discussed festivities that will take place in May at Tom Lee Park. Carol Coletta, president and CEO of the Memphis River Parks Partnership, said that the new music festival that will take place in Tom Lee Park will fill the void that the loss of Memphis in May has made.

Coletta confirmed in October that Forward Momentum, the promotors of Mempho Music Festival, will be holding a new festival in Tom Lee Park in May. MEMPHO Music Fest in the Botanical Garden will still be held, and this event will be separate. In addition to the music event, Forward Momentum will also host a food event, according to Coletta.

The new event will be more accessible to the public, according to Art Davis, chief operating officer at the Memphis River Parks Partnership. Forward Momentum has changed the layout to better protect the park, and also condense the "move in and move out," Davis said.

Councilman Chase Carlisle said the loss of Memphis in May events being blamed on the redevelopment of Tom Lee Park has created a very divisive setting.

"I've never seen a more disheartening set of circumstances as this park has been renovated and restored. And I think that the narrative that has been out there is the most disappointing," Carlisle said. "Which is the park is going to ruin this major economic development event."

Carlisle continued, saying that Memphis in May set up the festival in a way that was not good for festival goers culminating with poor ticket sales and lower food vendors, making the event less than ideal. When Forward Momentum stepped in, according to Carlisle, the group was able to show that events in Tom Lee Park will still be profitable and that the park is still usable for these types of events.

"I think we have to figure out, like what's in the best interest of the city, but I think what's being lost here is that you have a group that claims that they were kicked out of the park and events can't be produced," Carlisle said. "And another group saying, if you feel that way, that's OK. But we will show you that we can bring those events back."

Chairman Martavius Jones said that the economic impact of the festival and the development of Tom Lee Park will be the possible reduction of festival goers. The estimated population in the park for the event is 99,000, compared to 120,000 before the park renovations.

Malia Ezell and her brother Xavier Ezell, 5, look out on the Mississippi River and Hernando de Soto Bridge from the newly renovated Tom Lee Park shortly after it officially opened to the public in Downtown Memphis on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

"So my point is just the economic impact of 20-30,000 less people over three days, it's something there," Jones said.

Riverside Drive updates

City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Chandell Ryan told the Council that the closure of Riverside Drive was due to the Memphis Police Department's "weekend plan." The plan, according to Ryan, was to curb large crowds in Downtown during the summer, and that Riverside Drive will be open for the "foreseeable future."

"If there is a request for (Riverside Drive) to be placed back onto the weekend plan, we will be happy to come back and talk about it," Ryan said.

The weekend plan was put in place by MPD to have better control and access to Beale Street.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at 901-484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis in May: after shakeups, city council talks Tom Lee Park festivals