Memphis mayoral candidate Floyd Bonner talks policing, public safety after Tyre Nichols

After the death of Tyre Nichols, the city of Memphis has faced a public reckoning over police policies, practices and transparency.

The Memphis City Council has passed multiple police reforms, while MPD Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland disbanded the SCORPION Unit, whose members included the five police officers charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death.

But the conversations about policing also come on the front end of a race for the next Memphis mayor. So far, roughly a dozen people have entered the race, even though petitions cannot be pulled until May 22 and the actual election is not until October 5.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announces his bid for reelection during a press conference inside Clark Tower on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

The next mayor of Memphis is likely to determine the future of policing in the city, including who serves as the police chief and what policies are implemented.

The Commercial Appeal reached out to the campaigns of each mayoral candidate who so far has declared a run for mayor. Each campaign was asked the same set of questions about policing and public safety, the answers to which are linked below in alphabetical order by last name.

Here are the responses from Floyd Bonner, current Shelby County Sheriff. Responses from other candidates can be found by clicking here.

Responses have been edited for AP style.

Please briefly describe your background and qualifications for mayor.

I have over 42 years of law enforcement experience and have worked in every major area of law enforcement, from undercover narcotics to the Sherriff of Shelby County. I am CEO of the largest Sheriff’s office in Tennessee and annually manage a $180 million budget and a staff of more than 2,000. And under my leadership, my administration received the prestigious Triple Crown Award for excellence in law enforcement, corrections and jail healthcare.

What do you believe are the primary issues facing the Memphis Police Department today?

Shortage of police officers

Need to rebuild public trust

Low police morale and frustration with arresting repeat offenders for car theft

Lack of consequences for gun violence and aggravated assaults

Overworked and underappreciated law enforcement officers

If elected mayor, how would you approach specialized units like the Organized Crime Unit or the now defunct SCORPION Unit?

I was a member of the narcotic agency in my early days in law enforcement, and I know how vital specialized units are in keeping our community safe. For example, the multi-agency gang task force plays a critical role in keeping our kids from being recruited or killed by gangs. The Traffic Unit focuses on aggressive drivers on city roads. All specialized units require experienced officers and close supervision, and that is how they will be run under my administration.

What sort of data should be maintained and released regarding traffic stops, use of force, and other policing issues?

All the data that the law will allow should be collected and maintained, and transparency will remain a top priority of my administration.

How many police officers does MPD need?

Studies show the need for 2,500 MPD officers; however, my administration will study call volume, de-annexation and how redeploying officers from desk to duty can drive down crime.

If more than the current number, how would you go about encouraging recruitment?

Target college, military towns and cities that have made recent cuts to benefits

Build a robust explorer and PST (Police Service Technicians) program to encourage local young adults to pursue a career in law enforcement

Restructure MPD to put more commissioned police officers on the streets that are currently on desk duty

The city council has passed several ordinances on police reform. What are your thoughts on these ordinances, whether you support or do not support them?

Pursuing violent crime will be the No. 1 priority of my administration, and routine traffic stops will never be a focus of my policing strategy. I believe it is important that the public knows that even traffic laws must be followed, and I hope to work with the City Council on productive reform using my 42-year perspective in law enforcement.

Has MPD leadership met the death of Tyre Nichols with sufficient transparency? Why or why not?

Based on what we currently know, I do believe they set a national standard for how they handled the release of information after the tragedy occurred. I do not believe I can make a final judgment on sufficient transparency until further administrative review or the Department of Justice report has been released.

What, if anything, would you advocate for at the state level to change regarding policing and public safety?

I will advocate for increased mental health funding and a permanent presence of State Troopers on I-240. I lobbied against constitutional carry and against lowering the age of those allowed to carry a gun. I stood with the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association and fought for stricter sentencing laws for repeat violent offenders, and I will use my relationships in Nashville to continue to fight for additional laws that will keep guns and gangs away from our kids.

Katherine Burgess covers government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Floyd Bonner, Memphis mayor candidate, talks policing, public safety