Memphis mayoral candidate Joe Brown talks policing, public safety after Tyre Nichols

After the death of Tyre Nichols, the city of Memphis has faced a public reckoning over police policies, practices and transparency.

The Memphis City Council has passed multiple police reforms, while MPD Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland disbanded the SCORPION Unit, whose members included the five police officers charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death.

But the conversations about policing also come on the front end of a race for the next Memphis mayor. So far, roughly a dozen people have entered the race, even though petitions cannot be pulled until May 22 and the actual election is not until Oct. 5.

The next mayor of Memphis is likely to determine the future of policing in the city, including who serves as the police chief and what policies are implemented.

The Commercial Appeal reached out to the campaigns of each mayoral candidate who so far has declared a run for mayor. Each campaign was asked the same set of questions about policing and public safety, the answers to which are linked below in alphabetical order by last name.

Here are the responses from Judge Joe Brown. Responses from other candidates can be found by clicking here.

Responses have been edited for AP style and length.

Please briefly describe your background and qualifications for mayor.

A political science bachelor of arts and a juris doctor

Memphis & Shelby County Legal Services (Poverty Law) (As a Reginald H Smith Community Lawyer Fellow out of Howard University)

EEOC/Investigative Officer (U.S. Government)

Prosecutor (Special DUI Court. First Black Prosecutor for Memphis)

Chief Public Defender

Private Practice (Focusing on criminal trial law, both state and federal)

Part-time public defender (Major Violators and Habitual Offenders Unit)

Volunteer lead instructor and senior trial attorney for Public Defenders Capital Defense Team

Judge Division IX, Criminal Division of Tennessee State Circuit Courts for the 30th Judicial Circuit (Two Terms)

Judge Joe Brown TV Show (15 years)

Successful appeal before Arkansas Supreme Court resulting in unanimous overturn of first degree murder convictions for world’s youngest death row inmate (Ron Ward)

Last judge on James Earl Ray (MLK) matter

What do you believe are the primary issues facing the Memphis Police Department today?

MPD needs to be completely restructured and brought under direct civilian command and control — from top to bottom — in a fashion analogous to the U.S. Department of Defense. The mayor is in charge; he should be over a civilian director (or commissioner); under them should be sub-directors of various departments and divisions.

MPD has a general failure of command authority and effective leadership, a general lack of strategic and tactical methodologies and a need to integrate with the general community in the task of imposing and maintaining public peace, dignity and order.

Under the leadership of the mayor, Memphis must implement a campaign to restore the concepts of duty, honor, obligation, responsibility, accountability, dignity, courage and bravery. MPD must be made a partner in the process of making this a place that is safer, more secure, possessed of economic prosperity, opportunity, morality, ethics and sense of purpose.

If elected mayor, how would you approach specialized units like the Organized Crime Unit or the now defunct SCORPION Unit?

The Mayor’s Office is at the top of the MPD hierarchy. That we have such serious current problems with our police department is a direct consequence of the dereliction of the Mayor’s Office in exercising appropriate and effective command authority.

Conferring with some of the former commanders of such ‘special’ units, it is apparent that the chain of command, leadership and authority that should extend from the top is badly broken. As any historic research will reveal, morale becomes extremely low in such circumstances. If the top of the chain of command is inadequate, everything below that will suffer.

There is a grave need for the mayor to take charge as a Leader/Commander-in-Chief and implement an effective/rigorous/tight command and control hierarchy over MPD.

What sort of data should be maintained and released regarding traffic stops, use of force and other policing issues?

The data already required to comply with Federal guidelines is sufficient. Such data is generally intended to reveal systemic problems such as racial profiling.

The problem in Memphis is not so much one of racism; the composition of MPD and the local Criminal Justice System somewhat mitigates such concerns. That is not to say that uninformed or unscrupulous parties might not hype racism.

It is inescapable that there is a very real problem with the lingering and current effects of racism; but the immediate problem with our police relations centers on a lack of leadership and comprehensive mission for MPD. That is something that can be addressed in this next election cycle.

How many police officers does MPD need? If more than the current number, how would you go about encouraging recruitment?

Perhaps a better solution would be to immerse and integrate MPD and the citizens into a collective/joint cooperative assault on lawlessness and disorder.

We need communication nets that involve “block (or neighborhood) captains” who have dispatcher access as well as specialized police entities tasked with insuring optimal interaction between MPD and the communities they police.

There’s a need for youth-run courts staffed by youth and operating under the guidance of regular adult personnel. Likewise, there is a need for the identification and recruitment of youth (with leadership potential) who might be turned from a path toward thuggism onto one of law and order

MPD needs elan & e’spirit d’corps that can be developed through time honored & proven methods that have been in place since the Roman Legions; it seems that we have lacked the commanders to see to this.

The city council has passed several ordinance on police reform. What are your thoughts on these ordinances, whether you support or do not support them?

Clueless and useless.

Has MPD leadership met the death of Tyre Nichols with sufficient transparency? Why or why not?

Before we get to the Tyre Nichols incident, there are 650 families who’ve suffered losses due to homicide in the last 25 or so months. It is not appropriate to ignore them and focus on one spotlighted tragedy. On behalf of those families, we should demand accounting.

In the Nichols matter … it is also apparent that perhaps the indictments undercharge the defendants

This arguably is the result of efforts to be politically correct. If I’m not mistaken, this is one of the — if not the — quickest indictment proceedings in Memphis in the last half century. Perhaps arrest warrants should have been secured and standard proceedings followed as investigations continued into what are arguably elements that the public might call premeditation (i.e. intentional and deliberate action under Tennessee law) and murder in the perpetration of a felony. In that context, perhaps we should have seen charges of first-degree murder.

What, if anything, would you advocate for at the state level to change regarding policing and public safety?

This is a matter within the competence of the city and the primary response from the state should be backing up our local efforts and policies.

The state can’t fix what is essentially a failure of the city to manage its own resources; that is up to us.

State policies already in place are helpful as they exist though certain local interests seem not only opposed to utilizing them, but to eliminating them. There are certain things that are in place like the current state policy on the Second Amendment that need to be retained.

Perhaps the state might most readily assist what we can do here by actively supporting the proposed innovations. It is quite possible that there will be a need for the city to bypass its assemblage of local state level officials and deal directly with Nashville.

