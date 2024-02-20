Memphis Mother Arrested After Photos of Five-Year-Old Child Daughter Performing Brazilian Waxes on Adult Women Go Viral

Officials in Tennessee have arrested a woman after videos show her allowing a child to do Brazilian waxes on her nude adult clients.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the business owner boasted on social media about the child’s actions, leading to an investigation by Memphis police.

“When I say I’m passing down Deeds & LLCs to my creations I mean that. Ms. Khloe did her thang today,” user @jasminedemiracle wrote. “She literally helped me wax 24 client starting from 7:25-5pm. She made a total of $744 and I’m going to put the money towards whatever her future dreams and aspirations are.”

Jasmine Moss, 30, was arrested by Memphis police after a video of her allowing her 5-year-old daughter to perform bikini waxes on adult women went viral. (Photos: Getty Images, Memphis Police Department)

Screenshots of the original post have been circulating throughout different social media platforms. It shows the child spreading the wax on the clients’ intimate areas. Atlanta Black Star will not publish the images because they feature a minor. The post sparked backlash from the public, who questioned the owner’s decision-making.

In a statement released on Sunday, Memphis Police announced that the agency is working with the Department of Children Services to investigate the matter. Officials warn the public not to screenshot, download, or save the photos.

“We can confirm that an investigation has commenced in this case,” a spokesperson told WREG. “Pursuant to state and federal laws, we are unable to provide specifics about cases involving the children and families we serve.”

According to the report, the state Department of Commerce and Insurance received dozens of complaints about the business owner earlier this week.

Police identified the woman in the video as Jasmine Moss on Tuesday and announced Moss has been arrested and charged with child neglect and abuse. The 30-year-old is currently being held in a Memphis jail without bond.

Many on social media have urged the department to arrest Moss’ clients who allowed the child to do their Brazilian waxes.

