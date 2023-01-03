Memphis mother frustrated after her son’s accused killer released

The mother of a man killed in a shooting last month shared her pain and grief after learning her son’s accused killer was released from jail over the weekend without bond.

“There must have been a glitch in the system. I mean how could they let a first-degree murderer go. There’s no explanation for that,” said Tacora Taylor, victim’s mother.

Markeith Taylor lost his life to gun violence December 21, according to Memphis Police.

The fatal shooting happened in a vacant lot near 660 Wells Ave in North Memphis.

According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Gary Taylor, also known as “Lil Gary,” was one of the four men involved in the shooting.

“They gunned my son down. He didn’t deserve that. He did not deserve that,” said Taylor.

Records show police arrested Gary Taylor for first-degree murder Thursday.

But jail records show Saturday he was released on his own recognizance.

Tacora Taylor says she’s lost for words after finding out the accused killer is back on the streets.

“He would cook, he would clean, he would take care of his babies, and he loved his girls. He had to beg for his life. That’s probably all he was thinking about his babies.”

Days after her son’s murder, Taylor said someone fired shots at her home, sister’s and father’s home too.

Taylor said her late son had four daughters.

She fears for their life and safety.

“I don’t know when somebody is going to do something to me. Everybody I see now I’m really terrified, because I don’t know who is who. I don’t know if they have a picture of me. I don’t know if they are riding around. I’m trying to keep my family safe, and I have nothing,” Taylor said.

Fox 13 reached out to the Shelby County DA’s office for comment about Gary Taylor’s release but haven’t received a response yet.

Gary Taylor is due in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

