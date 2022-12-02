Memphis mother says juvenile offenders should be held accountable after daughter shot in Frayser

FOX13 has learned new details about a shooting in Frayser that left three people injured.

The shooting happened July 30 in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive around 2 a.m.

Memphis Police officers responded to the Ridgecrest Apartments, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound standing next to a vehicle, according to an affidavit.

They found another woman with a graze wound to her left thigh. She also had road rash on her left hand and chin after falling while running away during the shooting, police said.

Both women were taken to Regional One in critical but stable condition.

A witness said a man and woman she knows as “Nyla” were supposed to pick up one of the victims from work, but never showed.

According to the affidavit, when they were outside with the victim at the location on Woodcliff, “Nyla” showed up in a gray sedan.

They began arguing and the victim slapped the man in the face.

Police said gunshots then rang out, but neither the victim nor witness could identify who was shooting or where the shots came from.

An officer who followed the victims to Regional One said two other victims arrived in a private vehicle.

According to the affidavit, one victim had a gunshot wound to the middle of her back, an inch from her spine.

A man in a 2019 Nissan Altima said his vehicle was shot up full of holes.

The man said he went to the Ridgecrest to drop off a phone charger for one of the victims, who lived with another victim.

He said “things went south” and one of victims got scared and drove away, according to police.

That’s when one of the suspects got in front of the car and began shooting, the affidavit said.

Another victim said the last thing she remembered was someone getting hit by a car, and that she began running when everyone else ran.

She didn’t know she had been shot until someone told her she had been hit, and she never heard gunshots, police said.

Police found 21 shell casings in the parking lot.

The mother of one victim said at least one of the alleged shooters was as young as 15.

She said something needs to change in the juvenile justice system in order to hold juvenile offenders accountable for their bad decisions.

She said a slap on the wrist for young offenders is not enough.

She also said she’s worried that if something doesn’t change, a parent will have to bury their child at the hands of another kid behind the trigger.

No arrests have been made in the triple shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901.528.CASH.

