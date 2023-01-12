Memphis mother still searching for answers after daughter shot to death on Christmas Day

The holidays will never be the same for one Memphis mother.

Her only child — at just 16 years old — was killed on Christmas Day, when police said someone fired a gun out of anger after a car burglary at a nightclub.

And on Wednesday, the mother said she’s still searching for answers.

Robyn Ratcliff said her beautiful, smart and caring daughter Nia lost her life at Level III nightclub in Memphis.

Police released video of the shooting during the early hours of Dec. 25 on Adams Avenue near Downtown Memphis.

MPD said the teen was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan and a white minivan.

A person in a sedan attempted to fire at the fleeing suspects, police said.

The mother of the teen said that her daughter Nia was supposed to be at a friend’s house while she was working.

The friend’s mom called Ratcliff and told her that Nia had been shot.

“She says, ‘Sis, I need you to calm down,’” Ratcliff said. “‘I let them go to a party I need for you to meet me at the hospital. She’s breathing, she’s fighting.’”

Weeks later, Ratcliff still hasn’t heard much from police, she said.

