Memphis murder suspect arrested by US Marshals in Mississippi

A Memphis murder suspect is in custody after U.S. Marshals tracked him to Mississippi.

Demetrius Davison, 27, who was wanted by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) for First-Degree Murder, was arrested by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) out of Mississippi, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Tuesday.

Davison was wanted in connection to a shooting in South Memphis that left one man dead.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting in South Memphis, officials say

On April 4, Memphis Police were called to the 300 block of Edsel Avenue, where a man was found shot multiple times in his vehicle.

The man was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

On April 19, the Memphis Police Homicide Bureau requested the assistance of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) of Memphis in locating Davison.

The investigation led to Mississippi, and the TRVFTF requested the help of the GCRFTF to apprehend Davison.

Tuesday, the task force arrested Davidson in Robbinsville, Mississippi, U.S. Marshals reported.

He is awaiting extradition by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: