Memphis NAACP asks if golfer alleged of hitting man had murderous intent and racial bias

County Commissioner Van Turner, president of the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP, speaks Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, during a press conference at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

The Memphis branch of the NAACP is asking the Shelby County District Attorney's office to upgrade charges against a man authorities say hit another man in the head with a golf club earlier this month to attempted murder.

According to a police affidavit, Marc Coleman was golfing Dec. 3 , at the Links at Whitehaven, when a golf ball was hit to another hole. When Coleman and another person he was golfing with, only identified as "Witness Sweeten" in the affidavit, walked over to get the ball, Wesley Caldwell picked it up and threw it in another direction.

"Witness Sweeten advised Caldwell seemed to be upset and before Mr. Coleman could say anything, Caldwell struck him in the head with his golf club," the affidavit said. "Witness Sweeten advised Mr. Coleman attempted to walk away at which time he became disoriented."

Coleman was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery for bleeding in his brain. Wesley Caldwell, a 22-year-old DeSoto County, Mississippi, resident, is currently charged with aggravated assault.

A Dec. 13 written statement from the Memphis branch of the NAACP calls Coleman "a fixture in Memphis civic life," saying he "served on numerous boards and worked for several elected and appointed officials spanning the years." Van Turner, the president of the Memphis NAACP branch, has known Coleman for years.

"He's a great guy, a great individual with a warm heart," said Turner, a former Shelby County commissioner who is running for Memphis mayor. "He was also a great public servant who is community minded. Honestly, I cannot believe this happened to such a great person."

In his NAACP role, Turner met with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy to discuss the possibility of upgrading the charges against Caldwell. He also does not want the DA's office to rule out the possibility that a hate crime was committed in the alleged attack between Caldwell, who is white, and Coleman, who is Black.

"We just asked [Mulroy] for a review of the case to see if the facts dictate an upgrade and an increase in the bond amount," Turner said. "Obviously no one knows [what happened], they'd have to look at the statements, Caldwell's past actions. It would have to be a pretty in-depth investigation to come to the conclusion of a hate crime, but what we're saying in the NAACP's office is 'Don't rule that out and, while you're doing your investigation, please have that as one of the things to investigate."

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy speaks after bond is revoked for Cleotha Abston during his second court appearance Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Memphis. Abston is charged in the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher and mother who was reported abducted Friday on the University of Memphis campus.

The DA's office issued a response to the meeting and request Thursday, promising that the investigation would be comprehensive.

"DA Mulroy understands the concern of Mr. Coleman's family, friends, and the community and is looking into the matter to determine if the emerging facts of the case align with Mr. Caldwell's current charge and bond status," the statement read.

The Memphis Police Department said Coleman is in stable condition, with Turner saying Coleman was on a ventilator and had been coming in and out of consciousness.

