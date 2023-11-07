Memphis NAACP asks Lee for clemency for Courtney Anderson after 160-year sentence reinstated

Courtney Anderson (black shirt), who was freed from jail in 2022 after serving 25 years of a 163-year sentence for a nonviolent offense, speaks during a press conference about how he and his supporters are calling on elected officials to stop an appellate court’s overturning of the a decision to free him at the NAACP Memphis Chapter headquarters on November 06, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn.

The NAACP Memphis branch, joined by its statewide counterpart, is imploring Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to consider granting clemency to Courtney Anderson, a man who was sentenced to more than 160 years in prison for a series of nonviolent offenses.

Anderson appeared inside the NAACP's Memphis headquarters Monday, flanked by supporters that included Van Turner, a former Shelby County commissioner and past president of the NAACP Memphis branch, Memphis NAACP Executive Director Vickie Terry and other local activists.

Anderson was re-sentenced to time served by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan in December 2022, shortening the sentence from 163 years to the 25 years he had already served. The ruling came after Anderson's attorney filed a motion to re-open his post-conviction proceedings.

Less than a year later, on Oct. 18, the Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals reversed Skahan's ruling, saying it was "nothing more than an improper attempt to commute the petitioner's sentence under the guise of a motion to re-open" Anderson's post-conviction proceedings and Anderson should serve the entirety of his original sentence.

Turner, in addition to calling on Lee for help, urged the appeals court Monday to reconsider its ruling, and for the Tennessee Supreme Court to take up Anderson's case if the appeals court refused.

"The conviction of 163 years was reinstated, which is so perplexing, and it is so unnerving," Turner said. "Since Mr. Anderson has been out, he's been part of the solution. He's the one out talking to the youth who are committing violent crimes, who are in the gangs, who are doing those things which we don't want to see. They will listen to Mr. Anderson. Mr. Anderson is in a position to tell these young people what not to do and because he's been where he's been, they'll listen to him."

Anderson was convicted in the late 1990s for multiple counts of felony theft, felony forgery and a single count of misdemeanor possession of a handgun in a public space. At his sentencing, then-Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Joseph Dailey sentenced Anderson to the maximum time for each count, which, following a few modifications, was ultimately set at 162 years, 11 months and 29 days.

During the December hearing where Skahan shortened Anderson's sentence to time served, the appeals court quoted her as saying Dailey's sentence was "way too much time."

Anderson, speaking at Monday's press conference, said he didn't believe he would be free from that sentence until he actually walked out of the prison.

"When we're in [prison], you see the birds — they're free," Anderson said. "They fly in and out anytime they want to. So you sit back and you wish you had the same wings they've got. But you don't. This is a day-in, day-out situation. When I got free, I went outside and looked at the birds. I've got my wings now. I'm free. Now I'm back fighting again, trying to stay free. That's the issue I'm dealing with. I'm trying to stay free."

In the 10 months since being freed from prison, Anderson said he has been trying to tell people what he's been through in an effort to dissuade them from going down a similar path as himself. He said some people have listened, and some people haven't, but he said he's going to continue trying.

Turner acknowledged that there is a need to get a coalition of people on board to support Anderson's clemency, which he said has a request that is already "on the books" with the governor's office. He also said he believes Lee's past work with hiring people with a past conviction, and experience granting clemency, will be a large help in Anderson's case.

"I understand that before he was governor, he ran a business which hired ex-offenders," Turner said. "So this is something that's near and dear to what he believes in, and his value system, before he became governor. I'll note that he has granted clemencies in some cases recently, and this is a case that is right for clemency."

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

