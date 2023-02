Associated Press

The top prosecutor in Memphis agreed Thursday to review additional information about the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Black man during an attempted arrest by a white police officer after the man's family asked for the case to be reopened. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy met with the father of Darrius Stewart and the father's lawyer. The request comes after the January arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man, in Memphis.