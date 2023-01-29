Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

144
MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, LEAH WILLINGHAM and ADRIAN SAINZ
·5 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The pastor at the Memphis church where Tyre Nichols ' family spoke from the pulpit urging peace after his brutal killing reiterated the call for calm Sunday following the release of video showing the fatal beating by police.

Cities nationwide have braced for protests after body camera footage was released Friday showing Memphis officers beating 29-year-old Nichols, who died of his injuries three days after the Jan. 7 attack. However, protests in Memphis as well as New York City, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, have been scattered and non-violent.

“We’ve had calm so far, which is what we have been praying for,” Pastor Kenneth Thomas said before the service began Sunday at Mt. Olive Cathedral Church. “And, of course, we hope that continues.”

Thomas also offered a prayer for Nichols’ family, asking God to “shower them with your blessings.”

Later, more than a dozen sign-carrying protesters marched to a Memphis police station not far from the beating, pounding on the door and demanding to be let in. Getting no response, they made their way to a nearby gate, guarded by three officers.

Some protesters taunted the officers with vulgarity, and all chanted: “Quit your job!” But the protest remained peaceful.

The protesters then observed a three-minute silence, designed to match how long Nichols was beaten.

When it concluded, protester Jennifer Cain yelled: “Say his name!” And the group responded: “Tyre Nichols!”

“Now, just imagine being beat by people that’s over 1,000 pounds on you and you’re only less than 150 pounds,” Cain said. “That’s three minutes of beating, screaming and yelling for his mom."

“When does it stop?" she asked. "When does it end? Are we going to continue to let it happen?”

The loss is “still very emotional” for the family, a lawyer representing them said Sunday, but they are using all their energy to advocate for reforms both in Memphis and on the federal level.

“His mother is having problems sleeping but she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, that Tyre was sent here for an assignment, and that there will be a greater good that comes from this tragedy,” Attorney Ben Crump said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Crump welcomed disbanding the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, which Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis announced Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from the newly released video.

Davis acted a day after the harrowing video was released, saying she listened to Nichols’ relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision. Her announcement came as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with the violence of the officers, who, like Nichols, are Black. The video renewed outrage over repeated fatal encounters with law enforcement despite nationwide demands for change.

Crump told “This Week” that Nichols' case points to a systemic problem in how people of color are treated regardless of whether officers are white, Black or any other race.

The “implicit, biased police” culture that exists in America is just as responsible for Nichols' death as the five Black officers who killed him, Crump said.

“I believe it’s part of the institutionalized police culture that makes it somehow allowed that they can use this type of excessive force and brutality against people of color,” Crump said. "It is not the race of the police officer that is the determinant factor whether they’re going to engage in excessive use of force, but it is the race of the citizen."

He alleged other members of the Memphis community have been assaulted by the now-shuttered Scorpion unit, which was composed of about 30 officers whose stated aim was to target violent offenders in high-crime areas. The unit had been inactive since Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest.

Scorpion stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods.

The officers involved in Nichols' beating — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death. They face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Video showed the officers savagely beating Nichols, a FedEx worker, for three minutes while screaming profanities at him. Nichols called out for his mother before his limp body was propped against a squad car and the officers exchange fist-bumps.

Brenda Goss Andrews, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, told The Associated Press she was struck by the immediate aggression from officers as soon as they got out of the car. “It just went to 100. ... This was never a matter of de-escalation,” she said, adding, “The young man never had a chance.”

On a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Crump and Nichols' parents discussed the need for federal reform like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would prohibit racial profiling, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limit the transfer of military equipment to police departments, and make it easier to bring charges against offending officers.

Biden said he told Nichols’ mother he would be “making a case” to Congress to pass the Floyd Act “to get this under control.”

Memphis Police had already implemented reforms after Floyd's killing, including a requirement to de-escalate or intervene if they saw others using excessive force.

Speaking on “This Week," Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said Congress can pass additional measures like “screening, training, accreditation, to up the game so that the people who have this responsibility to keep us safe really are stable and approaching this in a professional manner.”

The fact that law enforcement is primarily a state and local responsibility "does not absolve us. Under the federal Constitution we have standards, due process standards and others, that we are responsible for,” Durbin said.

"What we saw on the streets of Memphis was just inhumane and horrible," he said. “I don’t know what created this — this rage in these police officers that they would congratulate themselves for beating a man to death. But that is literally what happened.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dangerous wind chills sweeping through US, affecting millions

    Millions of Americans will spend Sunday avoiding the winter weather as dangerous wind chills sweep the nation. Winter storm alerts are affecting at least 23 million Americans across 17 states on Sunday morning, from California to Maine. Snow has stalled in the Rocky Mountains, while another piece of the storm has broken away and is heading into the Northeast, dumping heavy snow in Michigan on Sunday morning, moving into northern New England shortly after.

  • Store returns are becoming a bigger hassle

    Retailers now are making returns more challenging, more confusing, and potentially more expensive.

  • Protesters: 'Cop City' activist's killing doesn't make sense

    Tortuguita’s cautious voice rang out from a platform amid the tall pines the first time Vienna met them: “Who goes there?” she remembers them calling. The tree-dweller, who chose the moniker Tortuguita – Spanish for “Little Turtle” – over their given name, was perched above the forest floor in the woods just outside Atlanta last summer. Vienna quickly identified herself, and Tortuguita’s watchfulness melted into the bubbly, curious, funny persona so many in the forest knew.

  • McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said ahead of a meeting with President Biden this week that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table in talks around raising the debt limit. McCarthy has said that Republicans want commitments to spending reductions in exchange for raising the debt limit but has been unclear about what…

  • Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas

    Bennett was arrested at 6 a.m. in Old East Dallas.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis says 'people lost their minds' when she posed topless at age 50

    The actress rocked a graying pixie and nothing else for the 2008 shoot.

  • After Tyre Nichols Death, Officials' Moves Reflect a Shift in Handling Police Violence

    CHICAGO — It took 13 months and an order from a judge for authorities in Chicago to release video showing a police officer firing 16 bullets into Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager, on a busy roadway in 2014. Before that order, Chicago officials followed what was, at the time, a familiar law-enforcement playbook: Issue a vague, even inaccurate, initial statement. Fight the release of videos and other evidence for months on end. Use a drawn-out investigation as cover for silence. Over the last few

  • This is the biggest regret most retirees have, survey shows

    About 25% of them have resigned to either working later and retiring at a later date.

  • Trump's Evolution in Social Media Exile: More QAnon, More Extremes

    In September, former President Donald Trump went on Truth Social, his social network, and shared an image of himself wearing a lapel pin in the form of the letter Q, along with a phrase closely associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement: “The storm is coming.” In doing so, Trump ensured that the message — first posted by a QAnon-aligned account — would be hugely amplified, visible to his more than 4 million followers. He was also delivering what amounted to an unmistakable endorsement

  • Senior Housing That Seniors Actually Like

    Forty-five years ago, Betty Szudy and her wife, Maggie Roth, both 70, bought a Craftsman bungalow in Oakland, California. In 2017, at the same time their son and his wife were fruitlessly searching for an affordable apartment in the neighborhood, California was liberalizing its housing laws to encourage so-called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. So, the family looked into building one. The parents now live in the main house and the adult children in the ADU — in this case, a once-decrepit gara

  • SNL’s Michael Che Gets Groans for Roasting Taylor Swift Fans

    NBCKenan Thompson managed to work a cursory mention of Tyre Nichols’ killing by Memphis police officers into Saturday Night Live’s unrelated cold open sketch this week. And Colin Jost and Michael Che seemed to agree that the biggest news story of the week was just too bleak to joke about on “Weekend Update.”Instead, the pair focused on Facebook welcoming Donald Trump back on its platform after a two-year ban—“this time they’ll put guardrails in place to keep him under control, which I think is t

  • Hamlin's Injury Highlights Precarious Position of Many Young NFL Players

    The beginning of the end of Zeke Motta’s football career came at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in December 2013, when he ran downfield to cover a kickoff for the Atlanta Falcons. Two blockers from the Packers slammed him to the ground, and he briefly lost consciousness. He had a fracture of the C1 vertebra that sits at the base of the skull and holds the head upright. Two surgeries later, doctors told Motta, then 24, it was too risky to keep playing. That was when his physical problem a

  • Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson becomes NCAA DI women’s all-time 3-point leader

    Former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell was the previous record holder.

  • AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks

    Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation gave states to reach consensus on water cuts for a system that supplies 40 million people annually — or have the federal government force them.

  • CBC asks to meet Biden on police reform

    The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss national reforms to the justice system, especially law enforcement conduct. “The Congressional Black Caucus takes its role to advocate for the safety and protection of the people in our communities very seriously,” Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chairman of the CBC, said in…

  • Memphis protesters demand justice after video release

    STORY: Chanting slogans such as "no justice, no peace", protesters marched from Martyrs Park towards Interstate 55, shutting down the traffic on the bridge that crosses the Mississippi River into Arkansas.The Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert for blockades in various areas of the city.As protesters gathered ahead of the march, police released videos of the violent traffic stop.Nichols' death marked the latest high-profile instance of police officers accused of using excessive force in the deaths of Black people and other minorities in recent years.

  • Tom Verlaine, singer and guitarist for seminal art-punk band Television, dies at 73

    Verlaine fronted the singular New York band Television, with whom he made two of rock's most acclaimed albums.

  • Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding in Miami

    Marc Anthony has married for the fourth time. The singer wed Miss Universe 2021 finalist Nadia Ferreira in front of family and friends, including many celebs.

  • After Suffering Second Vehicular Accident In Months, It Looks Like There's Even More Bad News For Jay Leno

    After having experienced two serious accidents in the past few months, Jay Leno got some more bad news.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Stages Insane Prince Andrew Bath Sex Photo

    Mark Richards - WPA Pool / Getty ImagesGhislaine Maxwell’s family have released a bizarre photograph of two people in a bath at her former London home with photographs of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre stuck to their heads in an extraordinary attempt to discredit Giuffre.Giuffre claims that she and Prince Andrew engaged in sexual activity in the bath. Maxwell’s side says the photos show this is impossible.In fact, the somewhat insane photograph will do little to discredit Giuffre, not least