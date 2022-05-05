Memphis PD responds en masse after officer-involved incident at Midtown Walgreens

A Memphis Police Department officer was involved in a physical altercation outside a Midtown Walgreens on Wednesday, a witness said. Police later confirmed.

MPD responded to an incident Wednesday evening at the Walgreens at the intersection of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard. A witness said one officer and one other individual were involved in the altercation.

A witness, who did not want to give his last name, said he saw a police officer try to a take a man outside Walgreens into custody, the man threw the officer off and the two fought until the MPD officer eventually subdued the man.

It was unclear why the man and officer were involved in the altercation.

While The CA interviewed the witness, multiple officers approached and began interviewing the witness.

Officers could be seen putting a man into a squad car at about 8:30 p.m. lt was difficult to see whether he had any visible bruises or abrasions.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, there were at least 25 officers and 17 squad cars at the scene. Multiple police officers told The Commercial Appeal that 'a small disturbance' had occurred.

A man being taken into custody at the Walgreens at McLean Boulevard and Union Avenue Wednesday. A witness and police said there was an altercation between a man and an officer.

Later, an officer told The CA, that there had been an altercation between a man and an officer and the man had been taken into custody. An ambulance left the scene at 8:24 p.m. It was not clear who was in the ambulance.

MPD spokesman, Sgt. Louis C. Brownlee said late Wednesday that the officer was treated on the scene for minor injuries and he was awaiting word on what the man was being charged with.

Corinne S Kennedy contributed.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man in custody after MPD officer-involved incident at Midtown Walgreens