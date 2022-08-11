Memphis People in Business: Aug. 11, 2022

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Memphian Chris A. Winter has been recognized by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) for his 18 years of safe, accident-free driving of a commercial tractor-trailer. The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based upon the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident. OOIDA is a national trade association representing the interests of small-business trucking professionals and professional truck drivers and is headquartered in the greater Kansas City, Missouri, area.

Wilgenbusch

Baker Donelson has added Chad M. Wilgenbusch to its Financial Services Transactions Group. Wilgenbusch, who joins as of counsel in the firm's Memphis office, focuses his practice on commercial real estate, secured lending and economic development. Prior to joining Baker Donelson, he worked as in-house counsel for a publicly traded real estate investment trust concentrating on the multifamily sector.

Shankman-Cohn

The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) announced the recipients of the organization's highest honors — the 2022 National Awards and the College of Fellows. The honorees will be recognized at GATHER, the National Conference by the American Society of Interior Designers, Sept. 21-24 in Miami. The College of Fellows is a membership offered to ASID members who exceed the standards of the design industry. This year, ASID welcomes eight new inductees into the College of Fellows, including Memphian Leslie Shankman-Cohn. Through these awards, ASID celebrates design professionals and the industry’s ability to make an impact on those for whom they design. Shankman-Cohn is a partner in the firm of Jill Hertz Interior Design, a division of Eclectic Interiors located in Memphis.

NOTEWORTHY

Shelby Residential & Vocational Services (SRVS) has been awarded $350,000 by the West End Home Foundation to expand the nonprofit disability service agency’s digital literacy. The grant will go toward purchasing technology and equipment for seniors in SRVS’ Intermediate Care Facilities, Residential, Employment and Day Services programs. SRVS has been at the forefront of using technology to improve the lives of the people it supports and has partnered with the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) since the inception of its support model, the Enabling Technology program. Individuals can more easily navigate their jobs and communities, gain more control of their environment and receive remote support and reminders to assist a person in independent living. SRVS will begin to conduct technology assessments with supported seniors later this summer.

Memphis’ Amro Music Stores Inc. has been named a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the global industry association of music instruments and pro audio products. The store also was recognized with the “Innovation Award” for its continued dedication and unwavering efforts in serving the local community. The Top 100 Awards were presented at a ceremony June 2 at the NAMM Show, the industry’s annual gathering in Anaheim, California. Now in its 12th year, the Top 100 Dealer Awards honor music product retailers worldwide that demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhoods and customers and share in a vision of creating a more musical world through their local communities. To determine the list of the Top 100 Dealers and category award winners, an independent panel of judges reviewed hundreds of submissions that are rated across categories that included customer service, store design and promotions, and are scored in accordance to determine the Top 100 list.

Baker Donelson in June was named to the list of Best Law Firms for Women by Seramount, now part of EAB. This is the sixth consecutive year the firm achieved this recognition, which honors the top 50 firms that utilize best practices in recruiting, retaining, promoting and developing women lawyers. Through its Women's Initiative, Baker Donelson has implemented numerous key initiatives designed to create an environment where female attorneys thrive, including an industry-leading parental leave policy, a firm-wide mentoring program for women, a program that awards business development grants to women attorneys, and a training program designed to help women attorneys achieve equity shareholder status.

— Compiled by Daniel Ginsburg

Email information and photos in JPEG format, at least 1MB in size, for People in Business to cabiznews@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis business news: Promotions, hirings, achievers and company news