Memphis People in Business: June 8, 2023

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Peay

Gant

Boyle Insurance announced Steve Peay has been promoted to president of the agency. He succeeds Cindi Gresham, who retired after a 35-year career, most recently as president for the past 13 years. Also, Ron Gant was promoted from producer to senior vice president and will assist Peay in his new leadership role. He joined the firm in 1990.

Estes

Cheryl Rumage Estes, a shareholder in the Lewis Thomason’s Memphis office, was named a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation. Fellows are chosen based on their devoted and distinguished service to the legal profession and the administration of justice and their adherence to the highest standards of professional ethics and personal conduct. Estes focuses her practice in employment law and has represented employers in both state and federal court in litigation brought by individuals, as well as successfully defended cases brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Baker Donelson elected 15 new shareholders across the firm including Luke P. Cantrell, Emma J. Redden, Nicole Berkowitz Riccio and Locke Houston Waldrop of its Memphis office.

Cantrell

Cantrell has an extensive practice in construction law. He devotes significant time to counseling clients to ensure their project's success in all phases from inception to completion through his experience, which includes contract drafting and negotiation, mechanics' liens, licensing issues and retainage issues.

Redden

Redden is a member of the Labor & Employment Group providing advice and counsel, as well as litigation defense, to clients on a wide range of employment law matters, such as issues pertaining to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour violations, disability and medical leave, and various other claims and charges. She additionally provides on-site training on topics ranging from sexual harassment to compliance with various disability and medical leave laws. She is also a member of the firm's Higher Education Group, assisting educational institutions with Title IX compliance through training and policy writing, as well as conducting investigations of claims of sexual misconduct involving students and faculty.

Riccio

Riccio advises clients on protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights and has experience in drafting and negotiating agreements relating to the ownership, licensure and protection of intellectual property. She regularly assists clients in obtaining trademark and copyright registrations, enforcing their intellectual property rights against infringers and counterfeiters, and defending against claims of intellectual property infringement.

Waldrop

Waldrop is a litigator in the firm and a member of the Corporate Restructuring and Bankruptcy and Financial Services Litigation and Compliance Groups. Her practice is focused on representing financial institutions and other secured and unsecured creditors in state, federal and bankruptcy courts. She also represents clients in both state and federal courts involving contract, banking and other financial services disputes.

Neal

The Joint Chiropractic added Dr. Britney Neal to its Collierville team. She earned both a master's degree and a doctorate in chiropractic from Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri. With three years of experience, Neal specializes in several techniques and is also a certified Chiropractic Sports Physician.

NOTEWORTHY

The law firm of Baker Donelson received the American Bar Association Section of Litigation's 2023 John Minor Wisdom Public Service and Professionalism Award. The citation is presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to the quality of justice in legal communities, ensuring that the legal system is open and available to all. Baker Donelson received the award at an April 20 luncheon during the 2023 Section of Litigation Annual Conference in Atlanta.

— Compiled by Daniel Ginsburg

