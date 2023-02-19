Memphis police find 11 shooting victims over two scenes in Whitehaven

Breaking news Memphis

Eleven people were found shot at two different locations in Whitehaven overnight Sunday; one victim has died from their wounds, according to initial reports from Memphis police. It is not yet clear if the victims were shot at two separate locations or if the victims were all shot at once location and then scattered.

The violence started in the 1400 block of East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven just before 1 a.m. Police arrived to the Live Lounge and found two victims with gunshot wounds. According to Memphis police, five other victims are believed to have left Live Lounge in their cars, and were then taken to area hospitals in non-critical conditions.

As Memphis police were investigating the shooting at Live Lounge, they received more information that pointed to more victims in the area of Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive. When police arrived to the area, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound, and three more injured from gunfire. Those victims were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the initial information gleaned connects the two crime scenes, but information about the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Micaela Watts is a breaking news reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

