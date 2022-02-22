Memphis police arrest additional suspect in Young Dolph killing

This story has been updated with additional information released by the Shelby County Criminal Court system.

Memphis police say they have arrested an additional suspect believed to be involved with the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph.

Devin Burns was taken into custody just after midnight Tuesday, jail records show. He is facing four counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft; the charges do not seem to be linked to Thornton's death.

According to court documents, Burns fired shots in the direction of two businesses located in the 3000 block of Park Avenue. The owner of both businesses was inside of one when she saw Burns pacing back and forth outside, armed.

Burns was making threats to kill those around him, the affidavit said.

Three members of the business owner's family, including two young children, were attempting to leave the area when Burns allegedly opened fire. No one was injured. Court records did not explain how the charge of theft was related to the incident.

Police have not elaborated on what role Burns, 27, is suspected of having in the sequence of events that lead to Thornton's death; he is the third suspect in custody.

He was announced as a person of interest in the case Sunday.

An additional suspect, Shondale Burnett, was arrested in Indiana alongside one of the suspected gunman, Justin Johnson, 23. Barnett was subsequently let go from a Clay County jail per instructions of Memphis authorities, per the Clay County sheriff. There is still an active warrant out for his arrest as Tuesday.

Thornton was killed on Nov. 17 at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies bakery on Airways Blvd. in South Memphis. Though ample online speculation exists about the suspects involvement, authorities have not officially provided an overarching narrative that links all the suspects in Thornton's death.

Johnson and the other suspected gunman, Cornelius Smith, are scheduled for a court appearance in Shelby County criminal court Friday.

