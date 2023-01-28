The Memphis Police Association late Friday released its first statement on the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten and tased by Memphis police.

While the statement did not condemn the actions that led to Nichols' death, the association extended "condolences" to the family of Nichols and said they are praying "for justice, healing and eventual closure for all involved."

"The Memphis Police Association is committed to the administration of justice and NEVER condones the mistreatment of ANY citizen nor ANY abuse of power," the statement read.

The association represents more than 2,000 commissioned police officers and retirees, according to its website.

The statement came several hours after video was released showing officers tasing, pepper spraying and brutally beating Nichols.

The death of Nichols, who died Jan. 10, is under investigation and has led to the firing, arrests and indictments of five Memphis police officers.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills, Jr. are all charged with one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, court records show.

"We have faith in the Criminal Justice System," the police association wrote. "That faith is what we will lean on in the coming days, weeks, and months to ensure the totality of circumstances is revealed."

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Police Association addresses Tyre Nichols, says it is 'committed to justice'