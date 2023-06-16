Memphis police find body believed to be missing 4-year-old; mother, boyfriend charged

Memphis police have found a body believed to be 4-year-old Saquoia Samuels, they said Friday. Her body, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said in a statement Friday, was found late Thursday night near where she was last seen alive.

Samuels' mother, Brittany Jackson, and Jaylon Hobson, Jackson's "alleged" boyfriend, have been detained and charged, the Memphis Police Department said.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and filing a false offense report. Hobson has been charged with filing a false offense report.

"The remains were found in close proximity to the apartment where Sequoia resided with her family; however, a positive identity has not been confirmed at this time," Davis said in the statement. "Both individuals have been detained by MPD for these charges at this time."

Police have spelled Samuels' first name both with an "a" and with an "e" in various posts.

Davis said the investigation is ongoing, and that the department still would like any additional information to be given to officers "immediately."

"The Memphis Police Department is grateful for the assistance provided by our officers, multiple local, state and federal law enforcement entities, and the numerous community members who, without hesitation, joined us in the search for little Sequoia," Davis said. "This has been an emotional time for our employees and our community as we worked relentlessly together to find her. We are beyond heartbroken this morning and are praying for strength for everyone involved as we investigate this tragic loss."

Saquoia Samuels was reported missing in Memphis on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

It's unclear how the toddler exited her home in the 200 block of Caldwell Street. During a Thursday press conference, police said she was last seen on camera walking in her neighborhood alone around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Samuels parents woke up around 6 a.m., found the young girl missing from her bedroom and immediately called police said, MPD said.

Much about the disappearance remained murky throughout the day. Memphis police could not find any evidence that Samuels was abducted out of her home.

By Thursday mid-morning, a full-scale search for the toddler was underway. Memphis police taped off a multi-block search grid while a helicopter scoured the grounds from above. Other agencies and K-9 units assisted with the search. Activists most often seen protesting police violence also organized searches.

Samuels' family, throughout the morning, wandered Uptown neighborhoods repeatedly yelling for the child with horse voices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

