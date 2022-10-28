Memphis Police car appears to be doing donuts in parking lot in viral video

The Memphis Police Department is under fire after a video of an officer doing what appears to be donuts went viral.

We know all too well the issue of reckless driving and the need for police to fight it, but was this officer doing it himself?

Sirens wailing, blue lights flashing, a video of a Memphis Police officer doing what appears to be donuts in a police cruiser is making its rounds on Facebook, garnering more than 69,000 views and more than 17,000 shares.

“Nowadays, if you say you gonna call the police, people don’t care,” said Marquise Mayhorn of Frayser.

And. judging from the video, Marquise Mayhorn sees why.

It happened in a parking lot on Thomas Street in Frayser. The man who posted this video said it happened Saturday night.

“The Best Way. they were doing donuts over here. The bumper was knocked off. They used to leave the trucks out overnight, but not anymore,” said Mayhorn.

Mayhorn said the tire marks in the parking lot reveal how common reckless driving is here.

“Some lady, she was riding, doing a donut, hit the front end, knocked it down and she just stopped, got out, drinking her little Corona and it was like she didn’t care she tore her car up,” said Mayhorn.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department gave FOX13 the following statement regarding the video.

“The officer in the video has not yet been identified; however, an internal review is underway. Without knowing what the circumstances are surrounding the incident, we cannot speculate. We will advise once additional information is available.”

