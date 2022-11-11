Memphis Police catch man driving stolen KIA from rental company

A man arrested earlier this week was caught driving a car believed to have been stolen from a rental car company, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Darrell Onsby, 31, is accused of property theft between $10,000-$60,000, records show.

According to court documents, Onsby was pulled over by police about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Sumter Street because the 2020 Kia he was driving did not have vehicle tags. An officer noticed the car’s rear passenger side window and steering column were “busted,” court documents said.

Police found that the car belonged to Enterprise Rent-A-Car and was valued at $18,225, court documents said.

According to court documents, both Onsby and a passenger in the car were detained.

Onsby did not make a statement to police as he was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, court documents said.

