Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis hopes for 5 percent reduction in crime this year

It’s been nearly one year since CJ Davis made history by becoming Memphis’s first female police chief.

Since day one, she expressed her commitment to building community relationships, reducing crime, as well as, recruiting and retention of officers.

“It’s a heavy lift to reduce crime, especially in a city where we see so many gun crimes,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

But, Davis said the department is determined. Their goal is to see a five percent reduction in overall crime incidents this year.

“Five percent, we believe that is a goal we can achieve. Even if we don’t meet our goal, it’s not feasible to not set a goal,” said Davis.

To achieve this goal, the department launched the Scorpion Unit. Their purpose is to address crime in hot spot areas throughout the city.

It also created 50 retired reserve part-time positions and an auto-theft task force

“Our property crime issues are driving our crime, more so than aggravated assaults and gun crimes,” said Davis.

Despite that information, gun crimes remain a big concern.

“The individuals toting guns today are teenagers. 13, 14, and 15. That makes it a very difficult situation for our officers. They have to recalibrate how they deal with those situations,” said Davis.

Recruitment and retention is another goal for Davis. We’re told there are about 170 new recruits, year to date, and more recruits in the pipeline.

“I have to give kudos to our recruitment unit and those individuals that work in city governement. Our administration for putting the money out there for incemtives. Marketing around the country,” said Davis.

Davis herself has been a victim of crime during her time in Memphis.

Her gun was stolen from her husband’s car, and the home she was about to move into was burglarized.

