Memphis Police Department reports first child shot dead in 2023, 5-year-old boy

Memphis Police Department reported the first child shot and killed in 2023.

Memphis officers responded to a shooting Wednesday at the 4600 block of Chancellor Cove, in the Memphis Parkway Village neighborhood where a 5-year-old boy was found shot.

The child was sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, MPD said. The boy died Thursday morning, according to MPD.

MPD detained a man and woman but no charges have been filed, the department said.

MPD said this investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 5-year-old shot dead, first kid killed in 2023, Memphis police said