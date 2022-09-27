Memphis Police Department updates on rape kits, says it can't enforce teenager curfew

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis listens as Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland speaks during a press conference early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly is alleged by MPD to be responsible for several shootings in Memphis. The shootings on Wednesday ended with seven people shot, at least four of the seven dead.

Questions about how rape kits are processed have been given new life in the weeks since authorities said one of those kits, that took just under a year for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to analyze, returned a match, and subsequent indictment, for Cleotha Henderson, the man police also say abducted and killed Eliza Fletcher.

The Memphis City Council levied a few questions to the Memphis Police Department Tuesday. Councilman Chase Carlisle noted pending litigation — two lawsuits against the city regarding MPD's handling of rape kits.

Maj. Casey Minga, who oversees the sex crimes unit, pointed to state law — and MPD policy — that says all sexual assault kits need to be sent to TBI within 30 days according to the statute and 96 hours per police policy.

Minga also provided a brief snapshot of the progress the Memphis Police Department has made into the over 12,000 rape kits that were untested prior to 2013. All of the previous kits have been tested according to MPD, although the 2,625 kits that came back negative were sent back to Bode Technology for a more modern examination.

Bode is a company that MPD contracts additional DNA testing with. The earliest contract between the City of Memphis and Bode available on the city's contract portal dates back to 2014.

"DNA technology has advanced in recent years, and evidence that screened negative for serology under the traditional methods in the past deserves re-examination for DNA using these latest techniques," Minga read from the presentation.

Of those kits sent in for further testing, 2,524 have been completed according to MPD data presented, 440 cases contained DNA attributed to men, 132 reports were sent to TBI for a CODIS check, and 5 matches returned from CODIS.

CODIS is a national DNA database, short for the Combined DNA Index System, that is used in identifying someone using the FBI's database.

Over 9,000 investigations have been initiated since MPD began sifting through the backlogged rape kits, with over 8,600 being closed. There are still 567 active investigations. MPD closed the presentation saying there were no prosecutions related to the backlog in August.

Memphis City Council also wants MPD to enforce curfew on minors

The Memphis City Council also passed a resolution asking MPD to crack down on young Memphians who are out and about late at night. The resolution stems from a 1996 law that established a curfew for 17 and 18-year-olds.

The curfew calls for 18-year-olds to be home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday through Sunday. It also would call for those under 17-years-old to be home an hour earlier than 18-year-olds.

According to MPD, there was a 92% increase in minors being taken to juvenile court for curfew violations. Deputy Chief Sam Hines noted that the opening of the Youth and Family Resource Center has offered a place for MPD to refer kids to instead of taking them to court for those who have not broken the curfew before.

Hines also noted the police department lacks resources to "properly enforce curfew violations as needed." MPD did not respond to a request for comment as to how they would further enforce the curfew at the time of publication.

