Memphis police identify the 4 women killed in domestic violence rampage. What we know

The Memphis Police Department said Mavis Christian Jr. shot five women, killing four.

Memphis police have identified the victims who were killed during a night of domestic violence that would ultimately claim four lives and put a fifth in jeopardy.

Lateisha Bobo, 35, Ruby Manuel, 56, and Tawanda Christian, 44, were killed by Mavis Christian Jr., Memphis police said Monday, before he turned his gun on himself. All three victims were related to Mavis Christian Jr. A fourth victim, a 13-year-old, will not be identified due to her age.

The violence began Saturday after 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to a house on Field Lark Drive, south of T.O. Fuller State Park.

At the house on Field Lark Drive, Memphis police found three female victims with gunshot wounds. Bobo and the young teen were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third victim, also a teen, was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Since the shooting, the lone surviving shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, has been upgraded to critical, but stable, condition.

Within an hour, police said, Mavis Christian Jr. shot and killed Manuel in a house located in the 5000 block of Warrington Road. in Southeast Memphis.

By 9:22 p.m., police responded to a third crime scene, this one close to Southaven in the 100 block of Howard Drive. There, police found Christian's final victim — Tawanda Christian.

Within hours, police connected all three shooting scenes to Mavis Christian Jr. and triggered a large-scale, multi-agency manhunt. Public alerts began to blare on cell phones just before midnight.

By 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Memphis police announced Mavis Christian Jr. had been found not far from the first shooting scene in South Memphis, dead in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Memphis police are still investigating what led up to the violent rampage.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

