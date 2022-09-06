Memphis police identify body of abducted jogger

Reuters

The leader of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu pledged on a trip to Taiwan on Monday to "stand firm" on a commitment to lasting ties, drawing Taiwan's thanks at a time of growing competition as China expands its influence in the region. Tuvalu, with a population of about 10,000, is one of only 14 countries to retain full diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and one of four in the Pacific where Beijing and Washington are tussling for influence. Speaking at a welcome ceremony in Taipei hosted by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said "decent and common values" have always been an added strength to their bond after 43 years of relations.