Memphis Police looking for man in armed carjacking near businesses

A 25-year-old man is suspected of firing a shot at a driver during an early morning carjacking over the weekend near businesses in southeast Memphis.

On Wednesday morning, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) posted on Facebook about the encounter.

Police said the carjacking suspect, identified only as “Tae,” was armed with a handgun when he demanded a driver to exit his car on the 3800 block of Riverdale Road just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man then fired a shot at the driver before fleeing in his car, a 2018 Nissan Maxima with Tennessee license plates 5W5-1X2, police said.

Investigators later found surveillance footage of the suspected carjacker inside a gas station’s convenience store, police said.

The man is described as 5-foot-7 with a thin build and small afro. He was wearing a purple hoodie and blue jeans during the carjacking, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.